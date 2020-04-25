Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 13,677 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,028,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 318,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Comments


