Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,007,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,957,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

