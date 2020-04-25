Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.48. 1,559,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

