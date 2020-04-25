Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,267,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,512,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,341,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,710.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 109,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $52.68. 590,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,671. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

