Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 152 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $154.26. 386,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

