Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 2,818,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,743. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

