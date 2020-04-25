Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,979,000.

SPHD traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $31.50. 859,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,316. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

