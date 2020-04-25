Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 405 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 10,027,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

