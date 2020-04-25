Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 7,181 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CEL-SCI worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 1,667,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,832. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CEL-SCI in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $49,678.92.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.