Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 749 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

