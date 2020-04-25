Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

BMAR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 25,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $27.00.

