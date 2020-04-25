Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $618,000 Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.83. 2,366,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $129.64. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.