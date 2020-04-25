Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. 3,262,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

