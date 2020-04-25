Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

