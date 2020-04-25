Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

SBUX stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,342,497. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

