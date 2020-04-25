Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,950. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.