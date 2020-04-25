Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

CVS stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,097,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

