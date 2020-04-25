Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 156.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,198,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,369. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

