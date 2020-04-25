Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its position in Mastercard by 94.6% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

MA traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.76. 3,278,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.