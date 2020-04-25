Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,493,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 739,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,959. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.