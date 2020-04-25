Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,460,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,574. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

