Total (EPA:FP) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.88 ($45.20).

Total stock opened at €31.86 ($37.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.08. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Analyst Recommendations for Total (EPA:FP)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit