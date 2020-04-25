Total (EPA:FP) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.88 ($45.20).

Get Total alerts:

Total stock opened at €31.86 ($37.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.08. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.