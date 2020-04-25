Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,388,000 after buying an additional 38,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

TSCO stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. 3,138,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,941. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

