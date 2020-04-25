Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. 2,114,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.