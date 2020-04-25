Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after buying an additional 618,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after buying an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after buying an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. 2,114,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,003. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

