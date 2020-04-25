Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

