TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 7,309,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,122,106. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

