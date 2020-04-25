Tufton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after buying an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of PM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 4,104,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

