Tufton Capital Management Buys 7,045 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 226.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 11,076,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.