Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. 15,272,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.