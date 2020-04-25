Tufton Capital Management Grows Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 134,076 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 221,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. 9,368,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,658,570. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.