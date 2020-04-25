Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. 47,628,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

