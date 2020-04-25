Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,845. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.