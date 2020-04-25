Tufton Capital Management Has $1.66 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. 8,580,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,777. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

