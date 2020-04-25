Tufton Capital Management Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Chesapeake Utilities accounts for 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

