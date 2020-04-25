Tufton Capital Management Purchases 1,991 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $437,000.

FREL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,375. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.