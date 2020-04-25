Tufton Capital Management Raises Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. VF makes up about 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in VF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 2,544,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

