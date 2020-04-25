Tufton Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $310.55. 2,010,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,629. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.30 and a 200-day moving average of $301.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

