Tufton Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.73. 2,120,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

