Tufton Capital Management Sells 265 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $125.91. 1,942,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,621. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

