Tufton Capital Management Sells 408 Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Computer Services worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Computer Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 68,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 2,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,623. Computer Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

