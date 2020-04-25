Tufton Capital Management Sells 75 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

