Tufton Capital Management Trims Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Anthem by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.12. 1,390,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,388. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

