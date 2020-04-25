U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,664,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE USB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. 7,652,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

