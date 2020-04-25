UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €589.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €589.00 ($684.88) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €556.36 ($646.93).

Shares of EPA KER traded down €5.70 ($6.63) on Wednesday, reaching €451.35 ($524.83). 182,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €456.97 and a 200 day moving average of €521.87.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

