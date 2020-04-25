UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €118.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €106.68 ($124.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.17. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion and a PE ratio of 38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.