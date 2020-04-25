UBS Group Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.54 ($115.74).

SAN stock traded up €2.05 ($2.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €90.94 ($105.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s 50 day moving average is €80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.47.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

