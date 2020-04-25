UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 230 ($3.03).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGEN. Barclays raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 248.89 ($3.27).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 185.75 ($2.44) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,781 ($26,020.78). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965 in the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

