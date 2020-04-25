Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 15,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $90,880.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,733.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 41,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $302,489.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,918.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,601 shares of company stock worth $422,006. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultralife by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,457 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

