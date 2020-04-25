UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 39.3% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Facebook by 24.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 170.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,371,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031,400. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

